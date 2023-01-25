Madison County Recreation Department Director Shelley Parham provided the following 2022 year-end report:
The mission of the Madison County is to provide fun, safe and affordable recreation opportunities that enhance the quality of life and promote healthy lifestyles for all participants and citizens at available recreation facilities in the county. 2022 saw significant growth in participation, new programs, facility improvements, and an opportunity to seek input and ideas for the department’s next few years.
Facilities include Sammy Haggard Park, which includes four pavilions, two playgrounds, three baseball fields, two softball fields, two tee ball fields, five batting cages, three tennis courts, two pickle ball courts, one basketball court and two concession areas; Diamond Hill Park, which includes one pavilion, a playground, two softball fields, two batting cages and one concession area; Brewer Phillips Complex, which includes two pavilions, one playground, three lighted soccer fields, one concession area; Cliff Mize Park, which includes one pavilion, one tee ball field, one softball field and one concession area; Memorial Park and old Danielsville gym, which includes one gazebo, one multi-purpose field; Briar’s Landing, public canoe and kayak launch ramp; and Madison County school gyms used for basketball and instructional leagues.
Cliff Mize Park has 1.4 miles of walking trails and Sammy Haggard Park also has a quarter-mile lighted walking track, several miles of nature trails, a lighted football field, GaGa ball pit, wall ball court, 18-hole disc golf course (The Sammy), and the Rotary Splash Island. In 2022, Diamond Hill was awarded a very much needed “face-lift.” Improvements include a new ADA compliant ramp and demolition and replacement of the old, washed-away retaining wall. The old Danielsville gym holds memories for many residents and the gym is used for special events, volleyball, pickleball, and the three community rooms offer space for instructional classes. These facilities sit on almost 100 acres of property that must be moved and maintained, in addition to keeping the playing fields lined, watered, raked, and ready for practices and games.
The department’s participation increased 7.42 percent in 2022. There were 168 volunteers in the spring, 121 in the fall and 56 in the winter. There were 118 tee ball participants in the spring and 69 in the fall, 181 baseball participants in the spring and 137 in the fall, 94 softball participants in the spring and 71 in the fall; 264 soccer participants in the spring and 260 in the fall; 72 volleyball participants in the spring and the 68 in the fall; 273 basketball participants in the winter; six weeks of summer day camp with 30 participants each week; 37 participants in the daddy-daughter dance; 10,000 eggs found in the Easter Egg Hunt, 227 participants in the Reindeer Run, 30 vendors at the spring festival, 6-to-10 participants per week in the pound fitness program, 33 letters to Santa; and 16 fall participants in the Collins School of Dance and 18 participants in the summer. The partnership with Collins School of Dance will add programs in 2023.
Athletic competition was enhanced by playing with departments in surrounding counties so that players competed with many more teams when Madison County had fewer than three teams in an age group. Volunteer coaches guide these youngsters through drills to learn or improve their sports, games to develop self confidence, life lessons of winning and losing with grace, team work that improves chances of success and hard work produces results. Players from each age group were selected to represent the county in each sports as all-star players in their sport. Again, volunteer coaches took their time to prepare these teams for competition at the district and state levels. Each sport had at least one team representing the age groups at the district level. Madison County 12-and-under girls’ volleyball team won the district and state in the highly competitive age group. The 8-and-under co-ed soccer team won the district tournament and placed second in state competition, and the 14-and-under volleyball and 12-and-under softball teams won district and represented Madison County as state competition. The Madison County Pickleballers formed a group that meets weekly to play, teach the sport, and enjoy the camaraderie of the growing sport.
All activities and facility maintenance/management are accomplished by very few people. The department’s team is comprised of only seven full-time, two part-time and 30 seasonal part-time staff. The seven full-time employees have a combined experience in recreation of over 50 years. To ensure the programs and services offered provide residents with quality opportunities, they participate in trainings and workshops to maintain certification and stay abreast of the ever-changing recreation world.
The recreation department brought several thousand visitors to the county when hosting district and state tournaments. The economic impact on other businesses is an important part of these events: Georgia Recreation and Parks Association 7th District 17-and-under basketball, three teams; GRPA 7th District 10-and-under softball, four teams; GRPA 8-and-under coed soccer, eight teams; GRPA state 12-and-under coed soccer, six teams; GRPA 7th District 12-and-under softball, two teams; GRPA state 10-and-under softball, four teams; GRPA state 10-and-under coed soccer, six teams; and GRPA state 14-and-under coed soccer, eight teams.
Recognitions and accomplishments include:
•$1,500 from sponsorship signs allowed 14 participants to receive fee discounts for program fees
•$13,000 BOOST grand for summer day camp
•$50,000 to $65,000 LifeFloor grant for splash pad surface
•Diamond Hill Park improvements for American Disabilities Act compliance and safety
•GRPA 7th District Agency of the Year in population 20,001 to 50,000 nominee
•GRPA State Agency of the Year population 20,001 to 50,000 nominee
•Bryan Lasseter — received GRPA 7th District Student Award
•Holley Haynes — nominated for Madison County Chamber of Commerce Top 5 in 5
•Holley Haynes — graduate of GRPA Leadership 1 program
•Scholarships: Holley Haynes, Thad Studstill Memorial Scholarship to pay conference expenses; Bryan Lasseter, Leisure Careers Foundation to pay conference registration fees; Shelley Parham, 7th District scholarship to pay for the annual director’s symposium
Other highlights include:
•Website redesigned to be more informative
•Registration and reservations can be completed online through the new website
•Facility rentals increased so that families and small groups can schedule affordable get-togethers in the county
•Staff positions reorganized to maximize employees’ strengths and capitalize on skills and training
•Began work to clarify operating procedures and post these on website for easy access and consistency
•Started a post-season evaluation process to gather information about the program completed and the participant’s experiences
Volunteer coaches are always needed, both head coaches and assistants. The website has application information and forms that are required.
Training for officials is conducted periodically. Call Bryan Lasseter at 706-795-6270 for information.
