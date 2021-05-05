Four Madison County residents — Carter Guest, Grant Guest, Ben Pethel and Russell Clifton — have helped the Athens Christian baseball team to a region championship and an ongoing run in the state playoffs.
The Golden Eagles (21-9, 14-1) have a total of eight county residents on their roster, including Parker Westbrook, Blake Beedle, Trey Taylor and Brooks Byram.
Athens Christian head coach Allen Osborne says his 2021 team has been pretty special and the Madison County guys have been instrumental in that.
Carter Guest has been named the Region 8-A (private) “Pitcher of the Year.” The senior is 6-1 with a 2.64 ERA in 50.1 innings pitched, allowing 45 hits and 17 walks while fanning 45 batters.
“Carter goes about his business and he’s got a workman’s type approach,” said Osborne. “He fills up the strike zone and throws a lot of strikes. He doesn’t walk a whole lot of people. He mixes three pitches and just competes on the mound. He’s just a competitor.”
Grant Guest, Pethel and Clifton were also named first-team all-region players.
G. Guest has hit .422 on the year with three home runs, 18 runs scored and 30 RBIs.
“Grant’s a big strong boy, has a lot of power in his bat and a good arm, really good runner, just goes about his business, just competes and wants to be better every day, really good worker,” said the coach.
Pethel, a South Georgia College baseball signee, has batted .337 with one homer, 39 runs scored, 27 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
“He’s been in our program for four years and been tremendous, been in the leadoff for four years,” said Osborne of Pethel. “He can play the middle infield, third base, he can pitch. He can play the outfield. He’s just a very good athlete and can really run and hit, just an outstanding player who’s had a great career here.”
The coach said Clifton, who has hit .329 with 14 RBIs, is a truly great catcher.
“Russell takes a lot of pride in making his pitchers better,” said Osborne. “He takes tremendous pride around the plate keeping the ball in front of him, taking care of the pitcher when it comes to balls and strikes, just a really hard competitor, likes to be really good at his craft, takes a lot of pride in his tool behind the plate.”
Athens Christian downed Mt. Vernon two games to one in the first round of the state playoffs and now faces King’s Ridge Christian this week.
Osborne said he’s pleased with the 2021 Golden Eagles.
“We’ve had a really good year and won our region, took care of the baseball and hit it really well,” he said. “We just go about our business. These guys work really hard. I’m really proud of them. They love each other. They have team camaraderie and take care of one another and I’m just thrilled to death to be their head coach.”
