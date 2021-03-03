Appalachian State’s Cody Bond is now a Southern Conference (SoCon) wrestling champion, the first former Red Raider Division I NCAA national championship qualifier.
He captured the 157 lb. championship with a 10-5 double overtime win in the SoCon finals.
In a post tournament press conference, JohnMark Bentley, the head coach for Appalachian State, said Bond’s victory was “one of the most rewarding wins to ever coach for me.”
“I was really emotional,” said Bentley. “I had tears in my eyes. I typically don’t react like that after someone wins, but man, it was just so much emotion built up. I’ve coached All Americans. I’ve coached numerous conference champs. That’s one of the most rewarding wins to ever coach for me. Just seeing where he came from, being off the team three years ago to now he’s on the team, a starter and conference champion.”
Bond spoke in the press conference, too.
“The journey has been a long one,” said Bond. “Coach Bentley talked about it. I wasn’t on the team for awhile. I had to find my love for the sport again. And I bought into the program and here I am now.”
Bond, a first-year starter who left the team for a stretch earlier in his career and entered this season with a 9-9 career record, used an improbable four-point near fall to break a second-overtime tie in a 10-5 decision against Benjamin Barton, who had won the regular season meeting.
Bond forced overtime at 5-all by producing a takedown in the final minute of the third period, and neither wrestler scored in the one-minute Sudden Victory period because Bond was able to avoid a takedown after Barton had moved into a scoring position. After that, there are two 30-second TB-1 periods with each wrestler getting a positional choice, and Barton was looking for an escape with Bond starting on top.
Instead, Bond executed a tilt that put Barton on his back for four points. Barton started the next 30-second period on top, and Bond avoided any trouble after using an escape to pull ahead 10-5.
“I heard someone say, just go with it or tilt him,” said Bond. “Grab a wrist and go. I was just like alright. At that point, I had nothing to lose.”
At Madison County, Bond was a four-time 4-A Region 8 champion and four-time sectional champion who won a state title in Georgia as a sophomore at 113 pounds. He went 154-8 in his career, including 46-2 as a senior. He ended prep career as the only wrestler in Georgia history to make the state championships in four different weight classes.
He is the son of Daryll and Cindy Bond and has one sibling, Chase.
