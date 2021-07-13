Ashton Pickerel of Madison County is already shattering records — and he’s yet to enter high school.
The rising ninth grader at the Athens Christian School set the middle school state discus record this spring with a throw of 159’1”, easily bettering the previous state middle school record that stood for a decade by about nine feet.
Pickerel throws the discus and shot put year round and is competing in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). He’ll head down south to nationals July 30 in Jacksonville.
“I feel ready going into it,” said Pickerel. “I’m just doing a lot of technical work, making sure I know what I have to do. And when it’s time, just do what I do.”
Ashton, the son of Troy and Denise Pickerel, is part of an athletic Madison County family. He is the younger brother of Jordan, who is the current Georgia state record holder in discus for Class A, with a heave of 168’1” in 2013. Jordan went to Clemson, where he threw for four years on a track scholarship. His sister, Madison, is a four-time region and state sectional champion in the high jump at ACS. His older brother, Christian, played golf at Wingate.
Troy said he sends video of Ashton throwing the discus to Jordan to get his perspective on the youngest Pickerel’s technique. He said Ashton is a hard worker who takes things in stride.
“He’s just an easy going kid, on the honor roll, A’s and B’s, good laid back kid,” said Troy.
Ashton says his dad, his older brother and ACS assistant coach Ryan Smith, who threw at Liberty University, have been instrumental in his early success.
“He (Smith) has been the biggest part of this,” said Ashton. “He threw in college. He was just fine tuning some things that my dad didn’t understand fully.”
Ashton said he has fun at what he does.
“I just love being able to know that one day people are going to look up to me and see what I’ve done, and I’ll be able to help people out to just be able to be a mentor,” he said.
