Madison County will remain in Class AAAA next year, but region rival Jefferson will be bumped to a higher classification.
The Georgia High School Sports Association (GHSA) released its classification list last week, which includes new rules that penalize city and private schools for bringing in students from outside their designated attendance zone.
Jefferson, which has athletes from outside of its attendance zone, was bumped from Class AAAA to Class AAAAA under the new criteria. Buford will now play at the highest classification, 7-A, along with St. Pius. Marist was bumped from 4-A to 6-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.