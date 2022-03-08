Madison County participated March 5 in the Eagle Invitational at East Jackson High School.
The guys’ team finished fifth out of 11 schools, earning 68 points, with Winder-Barrow taking first. The girls’ team finished seventh out of 12 teams with 34.5 points. Maynard H. Jackson High School won first.
Madison County will be back in action March 15 at Commerce.
MCHS GIRLS
•Linlei Wood, 10th, 1600 meters, 6:18.47
•Lakin Wood, fifth, 3200 meters, 14:34.82
•Stephanie Adair, eighth, 100-meter hurdles, 20.17; eighth, 300-meter hurdles, 55.94, ninth, triple jump, 29’06”
•4X100 meter relay team, ninth, 1:00.17
•4X200 meter relay team, fourth, 1:57.76
•Distance medley relay team, third, 14:59.49
•Jenna Reese, third, pole vault, 7’6”
•Ciara Simmons, fourth, discus, 86’05”, eighth, shot put, 28’08”
•Kaylea Wiley, third, shot put, 32’01”
MCHS BOYS
•Lamon Chapman, ninth, 100 meters, 11.68
•Aden Prickett, ninth, 800 meters, 2:16.37
•Gabe McCary, second, 1600 meters, 4:51.07, fifth, 3200 meters, 10:30.73
•Joseph Lewis, ninth, 110-meter hurdles, 19.24
•Antwan Reid, sixth, 300-meter hurdles, 45.40, 10th, long jump, 18’1.25”
•4X100 meter relay team, fifth, 45.66
•4X200 meter relay team, second, 1:34.71
•4X400 meter relay team, fifth, 3:44.80
•Distance medley team, fifth, 12:12
•Christopher Rhodes, second, high jump, 6’0”
•Caleb McCannon, eighth, high jump, 5’08”
•Jamarcus Carruth, fifth, long jump, 19’4.5”
•Zahmerius Shiflet, first, discus, 128’01”, seventh, shot put, 42’2.5”
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell, third, shot put, 46’08”
•Will Huntsinger, sixth, shot put, 42’7.5”
