z-sports boys basketball
It’s a rocky road when you need ball games to also serve as practice time, but nothing about 2020 has come easily.
“We want to win, of course, but it’s almost like we’re having to work on things in the games that you would try to work on in practice, because we haven’t had practice time,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird this week.
COVID-19 has altered both practice and game schedules this year. And Madison County is having to shift lineups around to account for quarantines. The group hit the court this week in the Hart County Invitational looking to find its scoring touch after dealing with quarantines and cancellations in recent weeks.
Madison County dropped its first game of the tournament 60-49 to South Atlanta Monday, then fell to Franklin County 56-47 Tuesday. The Red Raiders were slated to face Georgia Atlanta Christian Wednesday.
The rhythm hasn’t quite been there, but Bird feels like it will come.
“These games are helping us knock the rust off,” said Bird.
Donnie Graham led Madison County with 16 points versus South Atlanta, while Peyton South finished with 12. Omari Rucker scored eight points, while Jay Carruth and Mason Smith chipped in six apiece.
Carruth led the way against Franklin County with 13 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Graham added 11, while South chipped in seven.
Madison County was ice cold in the first half against the Lions, scoring just 13 points before intermission, but Madison County battle back in the second half.
“In the second half we woke up a little bit,” said Bird. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to build off that.”
Bird said Nolan Hill is playing better as he works his way back from an ankle injury.
“He’s still not 100 percent coming off his ankle injury, but he’s starting to move a little better and do some things on both ends, defensively and offensively,” said Bird.
The coach said Graham had good game in the post. He said South shot the ball well late against Franklin County, knocking down a couple of big shots.
“One guy that sparked us was Drew Porterfield who was coming off a knee injury and hasn’t played much this year,” said the coach. “He did some good things defensively.”
The coach said he sees flashes of his starting to “play the way we want to play.”
“We saw the ball go in a little better, which makes it less stressful,” said Bird of the team’s second-half performance Tuesday. “The more you miss shots you know you can make, the more it puts pressure on the next shot. Hopefully, we’ll keep getting better.”
Madison County will now turn its attention to Region 8-AAAA competition. The Red Raiders host Cedar Shoals Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., travel to Flowery Branch Friday at 8:30 p.m., then host Jefferson Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Bird said this season is just a time to not get down on yourself and make the best of whatever comes.
“No coach would want to play games right now with as little practice time as we’ve had and as much time as we’ve missed,” he said. “But in this year, you have to play them whether you’re as prepared as you want to be or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.