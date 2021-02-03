Madison County whipped Flowery Branch (3-16, 0-11) at home Tuesday night, 79-55, improving to 8-9 overall and 5-3 in the region.
Donnie Graham paced the Red Raiders with 23 points. Peyton South had 18 and Mason Smith finished with 13.
“I thought Donnie Graham had a really good game tonight,” said Madison County head coach Bryan Bird. “We were missing a couple of players. They were missing a couple of players. And Donnie took advantage of that. Peyton South shot the ball well. Mason Smith shot the ball well. He’s been really improving over these last few weeks. I thought the whole team did a good job, especially considering a lot of them haven’t gotten to practice together in a week.”
The Red Raiders were sidelined Friday due to covid quarantines and had to postpone a home matchup with Cedar Shoals until Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Bird said his team played well, despite the long layoff.
“Last week, we were getting ready to play Cedar and didn’t have a game Tuesday, so we finally got some rest, and then with all the quarantines, we ended up not getting to play (against Cedar),” he said. “Now we’re too rested.”
But he said the guys did well, despite not getting much practice time.
“We had some rust, but I told them I was proud of them,” said Bird. “We found a way to win even though we were rusty. We did some good things. Hopefully, we can get everybody back. We’re still missing one or two. If we can get everybody back healthy we can make a good run down the stretch.”
Madison County has Chestatee (7-15, 4-6) on the road Friday, North Oconee (18-4, 6-3) on the road Saturday, East Hall (6-16, 2-8) on the road Feb. 9, then Cedar Shoals (13-7, 8-1) at home Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.