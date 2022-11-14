Champions

Pictured (Top row, L-R) are Coach Robin Hendrix, Coach Amber Cook, Kinley Witcher, Meredith Hendrix, Eden Brown, Arianna Rowell, Braeley Haynes, Gracie Faith Cook, Coach Tiffany Treadway (bottom row) Hsar Say, Ella Williams, Jayden Treadway, Peyton Masters and Katelyn Hoard.

The Madison County 12-and-under girls’ team recently captured both the District 7 state championship titles.

The girls took the title at the Georgia Recreation and Park Association District 7 Volleyball Tournament at Jackson County Parks and Recreation Nov. 5, securing a bye in the first round of the GRPA Class ABC State Volleyball Tournament at Dalton Parks and Recreation Department this past weekend.

