The Madison County 12-and-under girls’ team recently captured both the District 7 state championship titles.
The girls took the title at the Georgia Recreation and Park Association District 7 Volleyball Tournament at Jackson County Parks and Recreation Nov. 5, securing a bye in the first round of the GRPA Class ABC State Volleyball Tournament at Dalton Parks and Recreation Department this past weekend.
Madison County cruised to a first-round win over Dalton, 2-0, but round two wasn’t as easy. The girls worked harder and fought for their 2-1 win over Bremen, advancing to the semifinals where they faced Lafayette — a team who has won every age group tournament they’ve played in the past three years. No worries for Madison County; the girls took it in stride, winning 2-0.
For the first time in Madison County history, the 12-and-under All Star Volleyball team made it to the championship game undefeated. In 2021, the team came up just short, finishing third, but coaches said this year they were more determined than ever.
Lafayette fought their way back from the losers bracket for a rematch against Madison County.
“Our girls worked their tails off in not one, but two championship matches to come out on top, defeating Lafayette in very competitive and skilled games,” said recreation department director Shelly Parham. “Thank you to the coaches who have dedicated their time to these girls not only the last two weeks but all season and pushing these girls to be the best they can be not only on the court, but in life. And a special thank you to our players’ parents who have been huge supporters throughout this endeavor. We are we are extremely proud to have this team represent Madison County through district and state this year and look forward to seeing them grow their talent.”
Parham said the GRPA championship banner will be hanging in the Old Danielsville Gym in a few weeks.
“Be sure to check it out the next time you stop by for an event,” she said.
