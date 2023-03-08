In a few weeks, the Madison County Recreation Department will have a District 7 Class B 12U Boys Champions Basketball Banner hanging up at the Old Danielsville Gym.
“Be sure to check it out the next time you stop by for an event,” said Madison County Recreation Director Shelley Parham.
The Madison County Recreation Department all-star teams recently participated in the Georgia Recreation Parks Association (GRPA) tournament.
All basketball tournaments are pool play, then single elimination, so every team has a two-game guarantee when they participate.
“All of our teams worked their tails off in all games played throughout the weekend and we are so very proud of them and their coaches!” said recreation department director Shelley Parham. “Thank you to the coaches who have dedicated their time to our teams not only the last few weeks but all season and pushing them to be the best they can be not only on the court, but in life. And a special thank you to our players’ parents who have been huge supporters throughout this endeavor.”
For more information on tournament brackets and scores for teams, visit: www.quickscores.com/grpa. Madison County is in District 7 Class B.
12-AND-UNDER BOYS
The 12-and-under Madison County boys defeated Habersham County, 72-35, Feb. 21, securing a Thursday night game against Jackson County, which the guys won, 53-31, to move on to the semifinals against Stephens County. “Getting down to the wire on team matchups, Madison County had to dig deep within themselves for the win, but they did it!” said Parham. “Going into the championship game, MC had to go up against a very good Hart County team; knowing that both teams were competitive and similarly skilled it was looking to be an interesting outcome. This game was one of the best games of basketball I have every watched on the recreation level at district,” said Director Parham. “It came down to literally free throws in the last two minutes of the game.” Madison County beat Hart County, 50-47, securing their spot in the GRPA State 12-and-under boys Class B tournament held March 3-4 at Murray County Recreation Department.
As the District 7 champion, our 12U boys entered the state bracket pool play going against host and District 5 Champion Murray County on Friday, March 3.
“The Murray County team was good, but it’s tough to compete when you’re also playing against ‘home-town’ officials,” said Parham.
The pool play loss put Madison County in bracket play against Thomson-McDuffie County.
“It was a back-and-forth game of uneven calls with our boys literally leaving it all on the floor,” said Parham. “A hard-fought battle of games came to an end with that loss.”
Parham said the players and coaches worked hard all season and represented Madison County in a positive and sportsmanlike manner.
“Thank you again to the MC community for the (in-person and social media) support of not only these student-athletes, but all student-athletes representing Madison County,” she said. “Even though it’s not the outcome we had hoped for, we are still very much #MCProud.”
8-AND-UNDER BOYS
The 8-and-under boys traveled to the Jefferson Recreation Complex Feb. 22 to take on Jackson County, falling 20-11. The team then took on Dawson County Feb. 24 and lost a close game, 23-19. “They played their hearts out and made a complete turn-a-round from how they played on Wednesday night to how they played on Thursday,” said Athletic Operations Manager Bryan Lasseter.
8-AND-UNDER GIRLS
The 8-and-under girls’ team traveled to Dawsonville Feb. 22 for their first game of the tournament against Barrow County.
The team made good adjustments against a team that came out fast in the first half, holding Barrow to just 12 points in the second half.
“The young team played hard and showed character and sportsmanship that are the life skills recreation league play embodies,” said Angela Rouse. Madison County then took Habersham County Feb. 24. They played a defensive game and held a feisty Habersham team to one basket from the floor and three free-throws. The girls played against a tough defense and put up three free throws, making the final score 5-3.
Parham said “the rest of the story is bright for the members of this team.” Playing in a league where the players range in age from 7 to those who just turned 9 years, these girls have only two players who will go into the 10U age bracket next season. She noted that all the players showed significant progress during the year and especially as they came together for the All-Star team. “The skill, grit, and never-give-up attitude shown by these young ladies represented the MC spirit and why we are MC Proud,” said Parham.
10-AND-UNDER BOYS
Madison County hosted Hart County Feb. 20. “It was a rough game and the first time our team has been competitive tournament-wise playing on a 10’ basketball goal,” said Parham. The team then faced the City of Atlanta Feb. 25. “Going into our afternoon game, we knew it would be a battle since the City of Atlanta had some ‘big boys’ aka tall players,” said Parham. “Although we lost, the players played their hearts out and fought every minute of the game. Even with a third-place finish, the boys advanced to the GRPA State 10-and-under boys’ class ABC tournament.
The team traveled to Warner Robins March 3. Madison County was one only eight teams in the state to participate. “This is our first year competing in the 10U Majors Class ABC division and it was determined after walking into the gym for game #1 that we were going to face some stiff competition,” said Parham. They lost their pool play game to eventual tournament champion College Park on Friday night (3/3). On Saturday (3/4) morning, they played a talented Macon-Bibb County team.
“They gave everything they had and left it all on the floor, but couldn’t come away with the win,” said Parham. “We are super proud of our players and coaches for stepping up to the challenges of playing in a new division.”
10-AND-UNDER GIRLS
The 10-and-under girls’ team traveled to Empower Center in Jefferson Feb. 24 to take on a very tough Barrow County team, falling 28-8. The girls bounced back the following day, defeating Jefferson, 19-6. This win sent them to the semifinals of the tournament where they lost a tough game to the eventual district champion Habersham County. “Even with the tough loss, they left it all on the floor,” said Lasseter.
14-AND-UNDER BOYS
The Madison County 14-and-under boys’ team traveled to Habersham County to play Barrow County in their pool play game. “The game started off at a slow pace, but then the adrenalin started to flow,” said Parham. “The boys played fast and hard standing their ground, but in the end, they were defeated by a very strong Barrow team. Madison County then took on Stephens County Feb. 24. “Once again, the game started off slow then became a fast paced, back and forth scoreless few minutes,” said Parham. “Our boys did another amazing job of playing hard, showing great team work and giving it their best, but sadly they came up short again. These players have played hard all season, showing great sportsmanship, respect, and most of all doing their best and just having fun. We are very proud of this team and their accomplishments this season, since most of the team were first time players and first-time coach.”
17-AND-UNDER BOYS
The Madison County 17-and-under team hosted Barrow County at Madison County Middle School Feb. 20 for a berth in the state tournament and lost a close game, 64-58. “They came from trailing at halftime to tying it up and entering overtime; they just didn’t have enough energy to pull out the win,” said Athletic Operations Manager Lasseter.
