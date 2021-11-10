The Southeast Mounted Drill Team Association's 2021-2022 season began in Rabun County with a two-day competition Sept. 25 and 26.
The Madison County Cowboys and Angels 4-H Mounted Equestrian Drill Team, coached by Scott and Meredith Hawks, competed in the green and youth/4-H divisions.
The practice season didn't start out as smoothly as the team had hoped. Many riders had to miss practices due to COVID and injuries, and there were horse changes, costume changes and team changes.
“However, the team persevered, worked hard and showed dedication,” team leaders said.
The JV team competed in four events pulling out two first places, one second place, and a third place. The varsity team also competed in four events pulling in third place ribbons across the board.
The JV team members are Daylee Bradley and Bailey, Abby Brown and Kody, Whitley Bryant and Morgan, and Kara Hill and Mage. The varsity team members are Lindley Hawks and Maggie, Cooper Lee and Kota, Taylor Lester and Gracie, Megan McCauley and Bailey, Denver Rice and Gus, and Elisa Turner and Jamie. The support crew for this trip included 4-H members Amelia Hawks and Clara Williamson, “parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends.
“A special thank you goes to Harriet Anderson and Patty Monger for some amazing costumes!” team leaders said.
For those unfamiliar with the sport of equestrian drill, riders are mounted on horseback and perform choreographed routines, set to music for a time between four and six minutes. Riders are judged on execution, difficulty, horsemanship, performance and manners of the horse, music, tack and apparel, and overall impression. The next show will be held at the Southeastern Arena in Unadilla, Georgia, Nov. 20-21.
Those who wish to sponsor the team can contact the 4-H Extension office at 706-795-2281 or Scott Hawks at 706-207-7614.
