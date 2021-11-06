Madison County dropped its season finale, 49-6, on the road Friday to Jefferson.
The Dragons (9-1) scored twice in the first quarter, before putting four touchdowns on the board in the second period.
Malaki Starks scored the first two touchdowns for the Dragons on runs of seven and one yard, adding a third score on defense with a 30-yard pick-six. Jordan Perry scored from six yards out. Kadin Bailey carried the ball 50 yards for a touchdown and Reese Johnson scored from a yard out in the first half-blowout.
Madison County (4-5) scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter when Tyler Wright carried the ball in from one yard out. The 2-point PAT failed.
Jefferson’s Chase Johnson took the ensuring kickoff 75 yards for the final score of the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.