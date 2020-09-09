Madison County High School Athletic Director Mike Haynes announced Wednesday that the first varsity home football game against Holy Innocents' set for Friday has been canceled due to too many Red Raider football players currently under quarantine to compete. Haynes said the game might be rescheduled for later in the season.
