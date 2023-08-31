The Madison County offensive line has been named the Georgia High School Football Daily’s Offensive Line of the Week.
The recognition came after the Red Raiders beat Elbert County 55-35 last week, with 527 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns and 609 total yards. The game was ranked no. 4 in Class A Division I by GHSF Daily.
Madison County’s offensive line includes left tackle Braxten Waller, left guard Brady Collier, center Walker Simmons, right guard Dylan Kesler, right tackle Justin Smith, tight end Josh Strickland and tight end Wyatt Morris. The offensive line coach and coordinator is Jim Taylor.
The award, sponsored by Alfa Insurance and the U.S. Army, is being presented to the offensive line this week at Madison County High School.
