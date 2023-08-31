The Madison County offensive line has been named the Georgia High School Football Daily’s Offensive Line of the Week.

The recognition came after the Red Raiders beat Elbert County 55-35 last week, with 527 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns and 609 total yards. The game was ranked no. 4 in Class A Division I by GHSF Daily.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.