The Madison County Recreation Department was recently awarded $13,000 in BOOST (Building Opportunities for Out-of-School Time) Grant funding, which was a partnership grant through Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) and the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE).
“This grant is intended to support learning acceleration, connectedness and the well-being of Georgia’s students, while applying the whole child tool-kit,” said recreation leaders. “This funding will allow MCRD to provide a safe, fun, and educational Summer Camp Program while focusing on the advancement of young minds while they’re outside of the classroom.”
The Whole Child Toolkit is an approach developed by the GaDOE, which is focused to “provide a ‘one stop’ location of basic information to support efforts in educating the whole child.” The Whole Child model includes five tenets: healthy, safe, engaged, supported and challenged. Each of these elements will be tailored to the students who participate in the MCRD Summer Day Camp Program.
“MCRD is pleased to receive this grant award and excited to utilize it by broadening our summer curriculum, advancing our off site field trips, and including more ‘out-of-the-box’ activities,” said Holley Haynes, Madison County Recreation Department Program Coordinator. “This grant was extremely competitive, and I am honored to have had our program be chosen as one of the few in the state of Georgia to be awarded. I am thrilled to mold the program to fit the needs of the young minds in my community.”
The summer program operates for six weeks in the summer, with a total of 210 summer enrichment hours. During this time, the program offers many different components, such as; STEM/STEAM education with certified teachers on staff, physical education, career exploration, crafts/visual arts, just to name a few.
“With the rising cost of products, field trips, fuel, etc., receiving this grant allows us to continue providing quality programming and fun activities for our participants this summer; while giving opportunity for those added extra/bonus out-of-the-box activities,” said Shelley Parham, Madison County Recreation Department Director. “With this award, MCRD will work toward advancing high-quality learning supports for K-12 students in the community.”
