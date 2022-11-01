Madison County basketball star Shelia Collins remembers how the temperature was triple digits, but that didn’t stop Coach Leon Fitzpatrick from giving the old Red Raider gym a July makeover before each school year.
“He would paint the gym every year with a roller, paint the walls red and gray himself, and I asked him, ‘Coach, why do you paint those walls every year before we start?’” said Collins, who went on to be an All American at the University of Tennessee. “He said, ‘Because it’s a new opportunity, Shelia. It’s a new season. We’ve got to leave what happened last year and do better. So I paint and I make this gym better, and you guys are going to play better.’”
Collins said the coach was right. And that improvement culminated in a perfect, 30-0 1981 state championship season, with Collins and Fitzpatrick earning Georgia’s player and coach of the year.
Collins and other former players are remembering the huge impact Fitzpatrick had on their lives, both in basketball and beyond. Fitzpatrick passed away this week at the age of 75 after struggling with health issues in recent years.
Collins said Fitzpatrick’s greatest asset as a coach was “he was so fundamental minded.”
“Before every season started, we had two weeks of fundamentals, practicing without a basketball,” she said. “We ran our plays without a basketball. All those little bitty things.”
Collins remembers how one of Fitzpatrick’s drills helped her win a jump ball over Cheryl Miller of USC in the NCAA regional finals and grab a one-point victory in the final seconds. Fitzpatrick used to make teammates pair up with one partner on the stage holding the ball out and the other on the floor having to jump and tap it back without touching the stage.
“We did it over and over during that two-week period before the season,” she said.
Collins, one of six sisters to play for Fitzpatrick, said he was “a coach, a father, he was all of those things.”
“He checked on me over the last 40 years just like he was a mother or a father, making sure I was OK,” she said.
Former player Tracie Sapp said she got a ride home from Fitzpatrick after many practices.
“So I always got a little more basketball insight on those rides,” she said.
Sapp said Fitzpatrick was passionate about the game, his team and his players as individuals.
“He was one of the best basketball strategists, always looking for an edge to winning,” she said. “And while he believed in offense, he believed more in playing defense, man-to-man defense.”
Sapp added that Fitzpatrick was “a great coach and even dearer friend through the years.”
Pam Osley played for Fitzpatrick in the 1970s.
“I know he ate, slept and drank basketball,” she said. “He was like a father to all of us.”
Osley remembers how Fitzpatrick brought the man-to-man defense to Madison County.
“We hated it to begin with, but after awhile, that’s all we wanted to play,” she said. “We didn’t want to play zone.”
Fitzpatrick had a reputation for working his players hard to get the most out of them.
“I just remember those ‘suicides’ we had to run if we didn’t hit our free throws,” said Osley, laughing, adding: “He was very well respected in the community. Everyone loved him.”
Fitzpatrick was born on March 27, 1947 to Clyde and Nell Fitzpatrick, who had three sons, including Leon, Jeff and Nelson. He graduated from Madison County High School in 1965 and went on to receive bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Georgia and was married to Sandra Sailors. The couple had one daughter, Kasi, now a Thurmond.
He taught and coached at Commerce High School, Madison County High School, Clarke Central High School and Jackson County High School.
Jeff Fitzpatrick says his brother was a tremendous athlete.
“As a high school guard on the basketball team, Leon could handle the ball and do tricks during a game as good as a college player,” said Jeff.
Fitzpatrick’s daughter, Kasi (Fitzpatrick) Thurmond remembers the bond she had with her dad’s players during his days as coach.
“I spent a lot of time in the gym with him at practice and as an only child those were like siblings to me, certainly Shelia (Collins) and Beth and Becky Porterfield,” she said. “They always treated me like a little sister.”
Thurmond said her dad’s focal point later in life was making sure his granddaughters, Anna Kate, who is a 21-year-old junior at the University of Georgia, and Mary Grant, an 18-year-old senior at Prince Avenue, were cared for.
“Anytime I talked to him — and he and I talked every single day — it was, ‘Where are the girls? What are the girls doing?’” said Thurmond, who is married to Scotty Thurmond. “He was very giving, just don’t cross his granddaughters.”
Visitation for Fitzpatrick will be at Lord and Stephens in Danielsville from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, with funeral services at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3 at Erastus Christian Church in Commerce.
Collins says there’s so much she wishes she could share about her old coach.
She remembers the 1981 state championship with joy and the experience she, Fitzpatrick and her teammates shared. She said she was happy for herself, her teammates, her community, but especially her coach.
Fitzpatrick voiced joy, too. He spoke with a local reporter in 1981 after the perfect 30-0 season and state championship.
“Winning the state championship is great,” he told the reporter. “It makes all the work worth it. Lifting weights, practicing in the gym during the summer, we did it. Shelia was in the gym with me working on the Fourth of July…This is a very magic moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.