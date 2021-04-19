Journey Gurley of Madison County pole vaulted her way to the University of North Georgia's first-ever NCAA automatic qualifying mark Friday night to highlight the North Georgia track and field team's weekend at the Catamount Classic. UNG finished fifth in the team standings, tallying 72 points and finishing as the top non-Division I team in the field.
Gurley cleared 4.20 meters to break the UNG and Peach Belt record yet again, winning the event in the meet as well as qualifying for the Division II Track Championships. She is currently ranked No. 2 in the NCAA in the event. She also set the school record for the triple jump, hopping to a distance of 10.33 meters.
