Jace Jachimski finished his Red Raider career where every wrestler wants to be — on the winners’ podium.
The 150-lb Madison County High School senior defeated Nicholas Moffett, a two-time state champion from Lovett, in the third-place match in the Class AAAA state traditional tournament in Macon last week to claim third place.
“He was a tough kid; he had good leg-riding moves,” said Jachimski of Moffett, who he also beat in the state sectionals. “And so I tried to stay off bottom as much as I could. I went neutral when I had the chance. He really didn’t have a defense against my single. So that’s what I was using.”
Red Raider head coach Richie Houston said the 150-lb. weight class was the toughest in Class AAAA, with six returning state placers. JT Bowers of West Laurens won the title, with Zeb Dawkins of Walnut Grove taking second.
“It was not an easy weight class,” said Houston. “So to come in third out of that group was pretty impressive.”
Jachimski, who finished fifth in the state last year, said it was great to go back to Macon and fight for a title in his final year.
“It was awesome to go out there and wrestle there again,” he said. “I was grateful to make it back and finished out my career on a good note.”
Houston said Jachimski had a “great career” for the Red Raiders.
“We’ve been blessed to have some good guys come through the program and he’s one that’s been in it since the sixth grade, so all seven years,” he said.
Jachimski thanked Houston and his teammates for helping him progress over the years.
“I definitely had to develop my level of discipline and commitment,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t an easy task. And freshman year, I got thrown to the wolves, rolling around with Josh Kincaid (a three-time state champion). That really helped me step it up to the next level, getting beat on and paying my dues.”
Jachimski said he doesn’t anticipate wrestling beyond high school. He’s working on an associate’s degree from Athens Tech in business management/entrepreneurship.
“I’ve kind of dipped my toes into construction, metal fabrication and landscaping,” he said. “I’m just real grateful for the coaching and all the memories I made, the support system I had. I couldn’t have done it without Coach Houston and all my brothers.”
Jachimski was joined in Macon by several other teammates who also qualified.
“Andrew Fairchild is now a two-time state qualifier,” said Houston. “He had a great season. Will Hartlage is a first time state qualifier. He’s gotten over the hump of qualifying. I can’t say enough about Bryer Autry, a hard worker and came one round away from placing, came in the mythical seventh place. He had a great season and great career.”
Jocey Byers also qualified for the state tournament in girls’ wrestling.
Houston said the focus now turns to preparing for next season. He urged all returning wrestlers to put in the work needed to get better.
“We were talking about it Saturday morning,” he said. “We took them out to eat at the Cracker Barrel. The only way you get better is to put in the work and put in the time in the offseason and doing the summer workouts and camp and we always talk about it’s not really a sport, it’s a lifestyle. To be at the top of the game you have to pretty much be consumed with it.”
