Jace Jachimski finished his Red Raider career where every wrestler wants to be — on the winners’ podium.

The 150-lb Madison County High School senior defeated Nicholas Moffett, a two-time state champion from Lovett, in the third-place match in the Class AAAA state traditional tournament in Macon last week to claim third place.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.