Gabe McCary led all Red Raider runners this past week in the Tallulah Falls Heroes Invitational on the Farm Course in Tallulah Falls.
He finished fifth overall in the guys’ event with a time of 18:43. He was followed by Javon Johnson, 11th, 19:40; Logan Brown, 14th, 20:04; Colt Kennedy, 19th, 20:53; Alex Shelton, 20, 20:54; Jacob Dyer, 25th, 22:05. The Red Raiders finished third out of five teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.