Madison County senior cross country runner Gabe McCary led the Red Raiders Oct. 4 in the Mountain Invitational in Helen.
He finished the 5K race with a time of 18:10, finishing 47th overall. He was followed by Javon Johnson, 19:11, 93rd; Elijah Nal, 19:59, 130th; Logan Brown, 20:07, 134th; Alex Shelton, 21:31, 169th; and Jacob Dyer, 22:02, 181st. Madison County finished 23rd out of 31 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.