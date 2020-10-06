Olivia McClure and Jakeem Johnson both turned in strong performances at the Fit Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park.
Johnson posted the lowest 5K time of the season for Madison County, finishing 46th overall with a time of 18:55. Meanwhile, McClure finished 39th overall in the girls’ event with a time of 23:42.
“Everybody is trending down in times,” said cross country coach Joe Barnett, who praised the efforts of his teams and of McClure and Johnson at the Fit Mountain event and noted that Johnson broke the 19 minute mark.
Barnett said junior varsity runner Gabriel Carreno has also been performing well lately to earn a slot on the varsity roster, though competition for the position remains before the region meet.
“He’s put the work in with us and his times have dropped,” said Barnett.
Other Madison County boys’ finishers included Aden Prickett, 19:09; Whit Barrett, 20:22; Noah Herndon, 20:43; Matthew Ward, 20:50; Noah Minish, 21:34.
Other Red Raider girls’ runners included Kylie Shubert, 24:05; Taylor Pruitt, 24:41; Lindley Hawks, 24:45; Lakin Wood, 24:50; Tiana Drake, 24:58.
The regular season winds to a close at a.m. this Saturday with the Jefferson Invitational at Lamar Murphy Park. The region meet will be held at North Oconee Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.