Monty McClure is Madison County’s new head girls’ basketball coach.
He introduced himself Monday to the Red Raider team in the high school media center, though he’s no stranger to the players. McClure works at the school as a special ed teacher and has served as the assistant boys’ basketball coach and assistant softball coach. He has four children, including three at the high school.
“I’m not a perfect coach,” McClure told the team. “That did not walk in this door, and I will not expect you to be perfect players. But I do know this, I will not be outworked. And neither will you. So there’s a certain level of expectation of effort and attitude and skill development.”
The former Jackson County head girls’ basketball coach said Madison County is “a proud program with a great history of success.”
“You girls have done a great job,” said McClure. “I saw your growth from the beginning of this year to the end. I was impressed with how y’all played together. Y’all came along great and had a lot to be proud of at the end of the year.”
McClure replaces long-time head coach Dan Lampe, who was fired from the position after the 2021-22 season.
“Dan Lampe is a great friend of mine,” McClure told the team. “I would not have applied for this job without his blessing. And I appreciate his support throughout this whole process.”
McClure also thanked athletic director Mike Haynes and coaches Bryan Bird and Ken Morgan for their support. McClure has worked with Bird and Morgan as an assistant coach in basketball and softball. He also thanked God for the opportunity.
“All I want to do is my part to make the current and future players MC proud and have their own success stories,” he said. “Because basketball is a great game. It’s taken me all over this country in high school and in college. And I know two things: You will learn life lessons and build relationships with people that will last you the rest of your life. And you should have fun playing this game, because it’s meant to be fun, whether you’re getting the minutes or you’re not. It’s about being a part of the program.”
Madison County High School Principal Jamie Dixon said the hire is an “exciting day for Lady Raider basketball.”
“I think we came up with a person who exemplifies integrity, the passion to win and who will do the right thing every single day,” he said.
