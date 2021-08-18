Madison County’s Gabe McCrary took sixth place out of 91 runners in the Aug. 14 Athens Running Company Season Opener at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson.
The Red Raider finished with a 5K time of 17.32. He was followed by teammates Aden Prickett, who finished in 19.53; Jakeem Johnson, 20:34; and Whit Barrett, 22:02. The Red Raiders took seventh place out of 11 teams.
Lindley Hawks and Lakin Wood led the Red Raider girls with times of 25:56 and 26:49.
Madison County is scheduled to run Aug. 19 in the third-annual Bulldog Early at Hartwell Golf Course, then participate in the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park Aug. 28.
