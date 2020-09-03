The wait has been long. The future is uncertain. The Raiders will be shorthanded.
But the game is on. And that’s a big deal these days.
The Madison County Red Raiders will hit the field for the first game since their state quarterfinal run in the 2019 Class AAAA playoffs. The offseason, well, the offseason has been like no other: coronavirus, quarantines, shut downs, a tsunami of questions and few answers.
But Red Raider football is set to go Friday night at 7:30, when Madison County opens its season on the road against the Habersham Central Raiders of Mt. Airy.
“It’s just great for the kids to have this opportunity, especially our seniors,” said Madison County head coach Chris Smith. “There’s been so much uncertainty about whether there would even be a game and whether these seniors would get to suit up and play. It’s going to be really good to see these seniors back on the field, especially after what we accomplished last year.”
Madison County grabbed attention across Georgia last year, when the Red Raiders knocked off Ridgeland and then Mary Persons to advance to the final eight, before falling at Sandy Creek.
But the 2020 season will start off in a completely different reality. Coronavirus has altered so much. Everyone walking onto the field will have a temperature check. Players are expected to have face coverings when not on playing field and spread out between the 10 yard lines.
The team itself is just rolling with the changes, said Smith, who will go with Cooper Brown as his starter at quarterback. As of Tuesday, the Red Raiders had 19 players who had to quarantine due to the coronavirus and won’t be eligible Friday.
“We’ll have to navigate through that the best we can,” the coach said. “We realize we have a huge challenge ahead.”
Habersham athletic director Geep Cunningham said Habersham is not limiting seating at games. He said there will be signs saying that spectators enter at their own risk, that social distancing is encouraged and mask wearing is strongly encouraged. Tickets will be sold at the gate.
Meanwhile, Madison County varsity home football games will have limited seating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school will sell tickets for 33 percent of the stadium capacity. Tickets will be limited to passes and online ticket sales, which will be available through GoFan. A link will be placed on the school website: madison.k12.ga.us
“As you are all well aware, things are different this year,” said Madison County High School Athletic Director Mike Haynes. “In order to protect the safety of our students and our community, we will be limiting the number of people who can attend Friday night football games. We will be limiting the stadium capacity to 33 percent. We will still honor staff, Booster Club and GHSA (Georgia High School Association) passes…We appreciate the support of our community for our student athletes. In order to respect the hard work of these young people we ask that spectators socially distance and face coverings are strongly recommended.”
Madison County’s varsity home football games will be: Sept. 11 vs. Holy Innocents’, Sept. 18 vs. Apalachee, Oct. 9 vs. North Oconee (Homecoming), Nov. 13 vs. East Hall (Senior Night) and Nov. 20 vs. Jefferson.
Smith said whatever happens on the scoreboard Friday, getting on that field will be good.
“These kids are excited; they’re ready to play,” he said.
The Roster:
1 Ty Chapel Jr. RB/LB
2 Brock McElroy Sr. WR/LB
3 Martavian Cooper Sr. RB/DB
4 Kiya Hubbard Sr. FB/DE
5 Nolan Hill Sr. WR/DB
6 Zahmerius Shiflet Jr. FB/DE
7 Cole Hillsman So. QB/DB
8 Brayden Culberson Fr. WR/DB
9 Logan Selk Jr. RB/DB
10 Brady Bates Sr. RB/LB
11 Victor Hajdu So. WR/DB
12 Logan McClure Jr. WR/DB
13 Bo Turner Sr. WR/DB
14 Cooper Brown Jr. QB
15 Camden Smith Fr. QB/FS
16 Devin Welborn Sr. WR/DB
17 Trey Slayton Jr. RB/DB
18 Colin Toll Jr. WR/DB
19 Logan Andrews Jr. WR/DB
20 Dayton Gresham Sr. RB/LB
21 Charley Duggins So. RB/DB
22 Tate Bennett Fr. PK
23 Timmy Gurley Sr. RB/DB
24 Zane Milz So. RB/LB
25 Dalton Giles Fr. WR/DB
26 Jacob Saunders So. RB/LB
27 Bryson Drake Fr. FB/LB
28 Blake Ledford Fr. WR/DB
29 Noah Mathis Jr. TE/DE
30 Casen Duggins Fr. DB/LB
31 Cedrick Bolton Fr. WR/DB
32 Colton Stevens Fr. WR/LB
33 CJ Hunter So. FB/DE
34 Calen McCullough S. FB/LB
35 Tyler Wright Jr. FB/LB
36 Cortez Davis So. RB/LB
37 Charlie Doster Fr. FB/DB
38 AJ Reid So. WR/DB
39 Joshua Strickland Fr. WR/DB
40 Jake Solomon So. K
41 Re’Ontae Varnum Fr. RB/LB
42 Jaiden Grant So. FB/DL
43 Deleon Cooper Fr. RB/DB
44 Jacob Buesse Fr. RB/LB
45 Travon Hill So. WR/DB
46 Zakhari Shiflet Fr. FB/LB
47 Walker Scogin Fr. QB/DL
48 Tydarius Wilson Jr. WR/DB
49 Levi Booth Fr. RB/LB
50 Braxton Waller Fr. OL/DL
51 Vicente Abarca Jr. OL/DL
52 Luke Howell So. OL/DL
53 Eli Akins Jr. OL/DL
54 Carson Trusty Fr. OL/DL
55 Jaylon Thomas So. OL/DL
56 Breeze Scoggins Jr. OL/DL
57 Christian Feener Jr. OL/DL
58 Wyatt Morris Fr. OL/DL
59 Zalan Smith Fr. OL/DL
60 Walker Simmons Fr. OL/DL
61 Hunter Nail So. OL/DL
62 Chandler Phillips Sr. OL/DL
63 Gavin McCannon Sr. OL/DL
64 David Smith So. OL/DL
65 Michael Samples Fr. K
66 Drew Brown Jr. OL/DL
67 Evan Shirah So. OL/DL
68 Dylan Nash So. OL/DL
69 Joshua Pilon So. OL/DL
70 Dylan Starling So. OL/DL
71 Ethan Bond Jr. OL/DL
72 John Price Fr. OL/DL
73 Deshaun Johnson So. OL/DL
74 Chandler Sorrells So. OL/DL
75 Toby House Fr. OL/DL
76 Will Huntsinger Fr. OL/DL
77 Dylan Vining Sr. OL/DL
78 Felipe Barrientos Sr. OL/DL
79 Mason Johnson Fr. OL/LB
80 Brandon Vinson Jr. WR/DB
