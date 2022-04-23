Madison County Red Raider baseball seniors were honored prior to the team’s doubleheader with North Oconee Friday. This year’s seniors include (L-R) Chris Wilbanks, Caleb Patterson, Cooper Brown, Stephen Brooks, Eli Akins and Ben Bray.
Latest Madison News
- MCHS baseball seniors honored
- Comp plan on BOC's April 25 agenda
- Church and faithfulness: Booth, Wall reflect on over 70 years at Meadow through good times and tragedy
- MITCHAM: Russian aggression creates so many questions
- Candidate ruled ineligible for BOE race due to family connection
- SNELLING: People helping people
- Royston man arrested after high-speed chase
- GANDY: Moscow is sunk
Most Popular
Articles
- Candidate ruled ineligible for BOE race due to family connection
- Gainesville man charged with child molestation
- Royston man arrested after high-speed chase
- Church and faithfulness: Booth, Wall reflect on over 70 years at Meadow through good times and tragedy
- Meeting held on upcoming Hwy. 281 bridge replacement
- Dillard reunion set for June 12
- Danielsville approves final plat on 30-lot subdivision
- Comp plan on BOC's April 25 agenda
- Nicholson man charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest
- Comer man faces family violence charge
Images
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.