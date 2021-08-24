The Madison County High School Red Raider basketball program will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 25 at Highland Walk Golf Course.
Sign in will be at 7:30 a.m. with the tee off at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $75 per person and will cover the entry fee, lunch, and mulligans.
All proceeds will go towards the purchase of uniforms and equipment for the Madison County Red Raider basketball teams.
The Madison County Red Raider basketball program greatly appreciates any contributions made in the form of hole sponsorships, donations, prizes, gifts and services for this event.
“This event helps our program to provide the funds needed to support our student-athletes,” organizers said.
For more information, contact Bryan Bird at bbird@madison.k12.ga.us or 706-498-5637.
