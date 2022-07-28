The Madison County High School Red Raider Basketball program will hold its first ever three-point shootout competition Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Madison County High School gym.
The competition is open to all willing participants. The shootout will be a single elimination, bracket-style competition. Each participant will get 10 shots behind the 3-point arc per round, and the player who makes the most out of 10 will move on to the next round. The cost is $50 per participant, with the shootout champion receiving a $500 cash prize.
