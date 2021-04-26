Madison County’s boy’s tennis team punched its ticket to the Class AAAA Elite 8 — and to Savannah — by downing Central Carroll 3-1 in the second round of the state tournament.
The guys now travel to play Benedictine in Savannah Tuesday, April 27 at 1 p.m. at the Bacon Tennis Center. Meanwhile, the Red Raider girls wrapped up their season with a loss to Central Carroll in the Sweet 16 round.
“The boys continue to amaze me with their tenacity as they take the courts,” said Red Raider head coach Keith Strickland. “This has been an amazing year with the boys now in the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015 and the state tournament for the first time since 2016.”
Strickland said the guys “played within themselves and attacked from the very beginning” versus Central Carroll.
“They didn't show a lot of nerves as their matches began,” he said.
Tate Bennett, number-one singles, and Mason Smith, number-two singles, both went up 4-0 to begin their first sets.
“As that initial adrenaline rush slowed, they let their opponents back in the set but maintained the lead at 5-4 before closing out the sets at 7-5 each,” said the coach. “Both Tate and Mason got a second wind and blew their opponents off the courts 6-1 in their second sets to put us up 2-0.”
The coach said the number-two doubles team of Jacob Hall and Justin Neagle “played the best I've ever seen them play, striking the ball so cleanly.”
The duo lost a very tight first set tie breaker, 5-7 and couldn't regain their form from the first set to go down in straights — taking the team to 2-1.
“The match came down to our most consistent position all season,” said Strickland. “Landon Hall and Evan Thomas (number-one doubles) went on court and played a tremendous first set but lost the momentum in the second as Central's Lions came roaring back to take the set. But Landon and Evan were up to the task and quickly went up a break in the third set to run away with it and give us the team win 3-1 and a trip to the Elite 8.”
The girls had to wait to go on court until the boys finished.
Number-one singles player Hayley Daniels once again faced a very good tournament tough player and came out on top in a very tight battle 6-4, 7-5.
The Red Raider girls lost at number two singles and number two doubles to go down 1-2.
“At number-two doubles, Addison Peeples and Reece Williams fought hard but came up short in the first 5-7 before falling in straight sets,” said Strickland. “Anna Cowart and Karsyn Daniels took their first set and looked to be in control before losing the second as the Lions forced a third set. In the third, we were down 2-5, but Anna and Karsyn fought back to get to 5-5 before losing 5-7. This gave Central the 3-1 win.”
The coach said he is “proud of how well the boys and girls took to the courts and showed their desire to win.” He noted that this was the girls’ first state tournament run since 2018. They finished in the Sweet 16 tied for 9th in the state in Class AAAA.
