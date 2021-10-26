Both Madison County boys’ and girls’ cross country teams raced to state berths in the Region 8-AAAA track meet Saturday at North Oconee.
The girls took third in the region and the guys finished fourth.
“We’re super duper excited,” said head coach Joe Barnett. “This is the fourth consecutive year that the girls have made it to state and the second time in the last three years that the boys have made it to state.”
The teams will travel to Carrolton for the Class AAAA state meet Nov. 5, with the girls running at noon and the guys racing at 12:45 p.m.
The girls were led by Lindley Hawks, 22:34, 12th; Linslei Wood, 22:48, 14th; Kylie Shubert, 22:53, 16th; Taylor Pruitt, 23:26, 21st; and Lakin Wood, 24:15, 27th.
“The girls, I can’t brag on them enough,” said Barnett. “Each and every one of them had a season’s best.”
The Red Raider guys were led by the duo of Jakeem Johnson and Gabe McCary, who finished eighth and ninth with times of 17:23 and 17:26.
“Without them, we couldn’t have made it,” said Barnett.
Others scoring for the Red Raiders were Colt Kennedy, 19:24, 28th; Javon Johnson, 19:31, 30th; and Whit Barrett, 19:52, 32nd.
“Whit Barrett really stepped up to the plate,” said Barnett. “He had been running in the 20s, 21s all season. And I told him, dude, go get it, just let it all out. And he finished under 20 minutes. So that was a season best for him and then with those two (Johnson and McCary) and then Whit that solidified us going to state…. Everyone is excited and ready to go to state.”
