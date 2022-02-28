Madison County participated in the 13-team North Oconee All Comers meet Feb. 26.
Top Red Raider finishers included:
GIRLS
•Vasey Askins finished fourth in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:02 and finished ninth in the 200-meter race with a time of 27.9 seconds.
•Nolie Askins finished eighth in the 400-meter race with 1:05.
•Lakin Wood finished seventh in the 3200-meter race with a time of 14:59.
•The 4X800 meter relay team finished first with a time of 11:27.59
•Stephanie Adair finished seventh in the triple jump with a total of 29’01”.
•Jenna Reese finished eighth in the pole vault with a jump of 8’.
•Ciara Simmons finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 90’.
•Kaylea Wiley took second place in the shot put with a throw of 33’05”.
BOYS
•Lamon Chapman finished 10th in the 200-meter race with a time of 23.81.
•Gabe McCrary finished fourth in the 3200-meter race with a time of 10:34.9 and sixth in the 1600-meter race with a time of 4:54.88.
•Antwan Reid finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.24, fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.73, seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5’8” and eighth in the long jump with a leap of 19’8”.
•Caleb McCannon finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5’10” and seventh in the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 18.89.
•Joseph Lewis finished ninth in the 110-meter hurdle with a time of 19.3 and 10th in the triple jump with a total of 37’2.5”.
•The guys’ 4X800 meter relay team finished third.
•Bryer Autry finished 10th in the pole vault with a leap of 8’6”.
•Christopher Rhodes finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6’2”.
•JaMarcus Carruth finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 19’11.5”.
•Will Huntsinger finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 41’10” and sixth in the discus with a throw of 116’.
•Morgan Mallard finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 104’10”.
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell took second in the shot put with 48’0.25”.
•Zahmerious Shiflet finished sixth in shot put with a throw of 40’07.5”.
Madison County will compete again Saturday at the East Jackson in the Eagle Invitational.
