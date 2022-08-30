The Madison County Cross Country teams participated in the Northeast Georgia Championships as Lanier Park in Jefferson, with the guys taking 15th out of 21 schools and the girls finishing 16th out of 20 teams.
The MCHS boys were led by Javon Johnson, who finished 38th with a time of 19:38.86 in the 5K race. He was followed by Colt Kennedy, 43rd, 19:48.08; Logan Brown 83rd, 20:59.90; Elijah Neal, 90th, 21:05.66; and Jacob Dyer, 21:52.53.
