The Madison County varsity football program held its annual banquet after a 5-5 2021 campaign Sunday night in the high school cafeteria.
Those honored included:
•Academic Award: (maintaining a 4.0 GPA): Eli Akins, Cooper Brown, Remington Gurley, Jake Soloman, Casen Duggins and Camden Smith
•Best Defensive Back: Cooper Brown
•Best Linebacker: Tyler Wright
•Best Defensive Lineman: Zahmerius Shiflet
•Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Tyler Wright
•Most Improved Defensive Player: Bryson Drake and Wyatt Morris
•Best Offensive Lineman: Ethan Bond
•Best Offensive Back: Camden Smith
•Best Receiver: Victor Hajdu
•Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Trey Slayton
•Most Improved Offensive Player: Braxton Waller and Zane Milz
•Best Special Teams Player: Logan McClure
•Most Valuable Player: Trey Slayton
•Raider Award: Drew Brown, Vincente Abarca, Eli Akins and Ty’Quaveon Chappell
•Team Captains: Eli Akins, Cooper Brown, Drew Brown, Ty’Quaveon Chappell, Zahmerius Shiflet, Tyler Wright
•All Region 8-AAAA First Team: Ethan Bond, offensive line; Victor Hajdu, wide receiver; Zahmerius Shiflet, defensive line; Tyler Wright, linebacker
•All Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention: Eli Akins, offensive line; Drew Brown, offensive line, Vincente Abarca, offensive line; Braxton Waller, offensive line; Trey Slayton, running back; Camden Smith, running back; Cooper Brown, defensive back; Casen Duggins, defensive back; Zane Milz, defensive back; and Bryson Drake, linebacker
•McElroy Iron Man Award: Drew Brown
•12th man Award: Drew Brown
•Training Award: Julianna Bost
•Film Award: Jackson Bost
