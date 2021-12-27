There are no report cards in basketball, but if there were, the Red Raiders would have a high mid-term grade.
Despite its youth, Madison County entered Christmas break with a 9-2 record, and head coach Bryan Bird is pleased with how his team has performed so far.
“I can’t remember the last time we were 9-2,” he said. “It would have to be at least a decade… Super proud of how well they’ve bought in so far. I told them going into the season there’s a lot of question marks, and we’ve faced some tough times with people being out or having foul trouble and we’ve answered the bell most of the time.”
Madison County got a break from action this past week, but hits the court again at home against Commerce (4-5) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Red Raiders defeated the Tigers 63-51 Nov. 23. The Red Raiders will then visit Cedar Shoals (4-6) at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, before hosting Flowery Branch (8-4) at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and visiting Stephens County (1-10) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
“We have a three-game week with two region games at Cedar Shoals and Flowery Branch. Cedar Shoals is a good team,” said Bird. “They’ve had some losses this year, but they’ve been playing really tough competition. Flowery Branch is much improved from last year. Our region is going to be tough every night. You’re going to have to bring it every night in our region.”
The Red Raiders are coming off their worst loss of the year, a 76-49 setback to Hart County Dec. 22. The Bulldogs dominated the boards, outrebounding Madison County 42-22.
“Hart County is really good,” said Bird after the game. “They’re better than their record is. They have unbelievable athletes. They’re very hard to guard. A lot of their strengths are the same as our weaknesses. So they’re a hard matchup for us, but we’re not 100 percent. We have people coming back from illnesses. We got guys out still… I knew tonight was going to be a tall task and we battled. Tonight is not going to be any reflection on how we’ve done so far and how we’re going to finish. We told those guys that.”
Grant Smith led Madison County with 10 points, followed by Deshaun Johnson, nine; Peyton South, eight; Mason Smith, seven; Bryson Williams, seven; Jay Carruth, four; and Casen Duggins, four.
The coach said his team won’t be remembered for what it does before Christmas break.
“I’m super proud of how we’ve started, but we can’t get complacent,” he said. “People are going to remember us for how we finish.”
