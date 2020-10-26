The Circle of Honor is a newly formed branch of the Madison County Touchdown Club and a committee has been formed.
The purpose of the Circle of Honor is to recognize the “Best of the Best” in Madison County football history. This group is to include players, coaches and supporters.
The Madison County High School started in 1956 with the first football team in 1957.
The original 10 inductees will be inducted at halftime of the first home game in 2021. Future inductions will occur annually at the first home game.
The Circle of Honor committee is soliciting nominations for the class of 2021 and requests that nominations be emailed to jfeffluthi@gmail.com or by mailing nominations to the MCTD Club at P.O. Box 154 Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Please include the position played and years played, coached or supported, as well as honors and awards and the reasons for the nomination. If known, give statistics, scholarship to college and college honors.
