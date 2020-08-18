The Madison County High School football team is resuming practice this week after a 14-day shutdown after a coach tested positive for coronavirus.
There have been no new positive coronavirus cases with the team. The Raiders must go through a five-day acclimation period before being allowed to practice again in pads next week.
“We’re just excited to get back out on the field,” said Madison County head coach Chris Smith. “We have to start back with the basics.”
It will be a quick game of catch-up for the Red Raiders, who lost eight practices during the coronavirus shutdown and now must try to prepare for the scheduled season opener Sept. 4 at Habersham Central. The team’s first home game is slated for Sept. 11 versus Holy Innocents.
Coaches across the state have been watching the Georgia High School Association, waiting for any word on the season. There’s been considerable speculation about whether the GHSA will move forward with football during the pandemic. As of Tuesday, the season appears to be a go.
Smith said the Raiders have to focus on the day-to-day, taking care of business on the field the best they can whenever they have the chance.
“We just have to go day-by-day and keep the kids focused,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.