Madison County’s girls’ cross country team raced its way into the state meet this past week, taking fourth in the Region 8-AAAA meet at North Oconee Saturday.
This marks the third consecutive year the Raiders have advanced to state, an apparent first in school history, according to Raider head coach Joe Barnett, who looked at historical records on the running website, MileSplit.
“The girls came in and they were ready,” he said.
Lindley Hawks led Madison County with a time of 23:05, finishing 17th overall in the region. Other Raiders included: Kylie Schubert, 23:21, 19th; Tiana Drake, 24:00, 23rd; Lakin Wood, 24:08, 25th; Taylor Pruitt, 24:10, 26th; Olivia McClure, 24:27, 29th; and Carley Fitzpatrick, 27:48, 36th.
Barnett said he told his runners three years ago that they were going to build something special, that they had a chance to bounce off the “trampoline” into something better. And he said the three straight years making state show that they committed themselves to getting better.
Barnett praised the running of Lakin Wood, who he said ran her personal best time at region and has “come on as an extremely strong runner.”
“There were about four-or-five girls she had to beat for us to get to state,” he said. “And she beat them and probably three or four more.”
The Raiders will travel to Carrollton for the state meet at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 6.
Barnett said that while the guys’ team didn’t qualify for state, the squad “did great and battled as hard as they could.”
Jakeem Johnson led Madison County with a time of 19:02, 28th overall. Other Raiders included Aden Prickett, 19:28, 31st; Whit Barrett, 20:10, 36th; Noah Herndon, 20:17, 38th; Matthew Ward, 20:18, 39th; Noah Minish, 21:06, 42nd; and Gabriel Carreno, 21:35, 45th.
Barnett said Johnson and Prickett were his workhorses this year and he said he expects the juniors to come back and have a big senior year in 2021.
The coach also praised all his players for dealing with the difficulties of 2020.
“Kudos to all the kids for working through a covid year,” he said, adding that he was proud of how they handled a strange season.
