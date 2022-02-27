Madison County girls’ soccer team split two road games this past week, defeating Stephens County, 3-0, then falling to Jefferson, 10-0.
The 4-4 Red Raiders were led against the Indians by two goals and an assist by Emma Chason. Olivia McClure also scored a goal. The sophomore duo has provided an offensive punch this season for Madison County, with Chason scoring 10 goals and dishing out three assists. McClure has scored eight goals and also has three assists.
“Olivia and Emma are both stepping up,” said Red Raider head coach Lee Reno. “They’re both elite goal scorers, and because they’re working so well together, they’re finding the net a pretty good bit.”
Chason is back after missing two matches due to an injury and is still somewhat limited, not allowed to head the ball yet. But Reno said she’s still performing at a high level.
Reno said coaches recently changed up the team’s formation from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2. Madison County started the season with four defenders. Reno noted that standout center back Alaina Elrod graduated from last year’s team.
“So we were looking at how we were going to replace her and we didn’t feel we had a one-for-one match,” he said. “So we ended up changing formations just to get two people there instead of just having one in the center. But then we realized some of those girls playing in the defensive positions could handle a little more responsibility, because they’ve been playing well.”
The coaches then implemented the 3-5-2.
“And they’ve been doing well up until that Jefferson game, which I think we just got outpowered by a bunch of girls who are going to go play college soccer,” said Reno.
He also said senior goalkeeper Josie Johnson has done really well so far this season.
“Josie has been playing really well, so that’s helped us get the wins we’ve gotten, because she’s come up with a lot of big saves,” he said.
Madison County only has one game this week, a Tuesday road trip to East Hall. The Red Raiders will be back home at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 versus Flowery Branch.
