Red Raider girls’ golf coach Ken Morgan is pleased with what he’s seen from his team on the fairways and greens so far this spring.
“Our girls’ golf team has been doing well and getting better as the weather warms and the season moves forward,” he said. “We were excited to see our numbers jump to 10 girls in the program this year and have been pleased with their progress.”
Returning golfers are Jada Smith, Lily Kate Chancey, Abigail Andrews and Brie Deavers. This year, the team has added Kendall Petropoulos, Blake Thomas, Samantha England, Carlee Brown, Brenna Culberson and Annabelle Pullian.
The varsity girls opened the season with a 5-2 record, with the junior varsity at 1-0. Team leaders in stroke average are Carlee Brown, closely followed by Jada Smith and Abi Andrews, “with several other players close and getting better,” the coach added.
“The girls will continue to play, practice and improve, looking to peak in late April for a shot at finishing in one of the top three positions at area to advance to the state finals,” said Morgan.
The area tournament will be held April 24 at Heron Bay Golf Club in Locust Grove with approximately 19 teams competing for three spots.
“Our golf teams would like to thank our parents and supporters for a great turnout at the fundraising golf tournament at Highland Walk,” said Morgan.
