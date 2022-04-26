The high school students and staff lined up Monday morning to holler in support of the Red Raider girls’ soccer team, which took off on a long bus trip. There was reason to cheer. The team went farther in 2022 than any squad in the school’s soccer program history — the Elite 8.
The Red Raider girls downed Druid Hills, 1-0, then Perry, 3-1, in rounds one and two of the Class AAAA state playoffs, before falling Monday after a lengthy road trip to Northwest Whitfield, where the girls fell, 2-0.
“I’m extremely proud of these girls and what they accomplished,” said head coach Lee Reno, whose team finished at 12-7-1 and 4-2 in Region 8-AAAA, securing the number three seed out of the region.
Reno said the long bus ride seemed to take a toll Monday against a Northwest Whitfield team that has had plenty of success at state in recent years.
“We came off the bus maybe a little sluggish,” he said. “The first half looked like we were moving a little slower than they were, but we regrouped at halftime and played a much better second half. We had scoring opportunities. We just couldn’t capitalize on it. My goalkeeper, Josie Johnson, played a phenomenal game to keep it as close as it was.”
The team gathered for a photo, ate a dinner, got on the bus, trekked back home with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror. The coach said there’s plenty to be proud about.
“We had freshmen who had to fill big roles and experienced players who had to play some new positions they’d never played before,” he said. “So we had to work through some things, but by the end of the year, they were playing some of the best soccer that I’ve ever seen these girls play and they were doing that as a team. And we were really preaching that this is not an individual sport, it’s a team effort. You guys have to buy in, and they did fully, and it was so exciting to watch.”
Against Druid Hills, Madison County scored an early goal an Emma Chason penalty kick, then went into lockdown mode to advance to the Sweet 16.
“We kind of knew their (Druid Hills) style of play, so once we got up, we had practiced a bunkering system to place defense against them, and after we scored in the first four minutes, we ended up bunkering in and played the best defense I’ve seen my team play as a whole for the entire rest of the game, and they just couldn’t break us down and we got the win,” said the coach. “That was an incredible sight to see the team stick to the game plan as well as they did.”
Reno said he felt Perry might have overlooked Madison County in round two. If so, that was a mistake.
“I feel maybe we were viewed as the underdog a little bit,” he said. “I just don’t feel like the looked at us as team that was going to give them problems.”
Olivia McClure scored an early goal for the Red Raiders at Perry, then the 14-5 Panthers answered with a goal with about 16 minutes left in the match. The two schools ended regulation tied at one. Reno kept his starters in even though they were fatigued. He asked them to dig deep, reminding them that they had been running since October.
He told them, “You’re conditioned for this. You’re ready for this.”
They answered the call. Emma Chason scored goals in both overtime periods and the Red Raiders advanced to the Elite 8 as the defense held firm.
Johnson, the team’s senior goalkeeper, had 249 saves on the year. Chason, already the program’s all-time leading scorer as a sophomore, finished the season with 34 goals and five assists, and McClure scored 12 goals with 10 assists on the season.
Madison County will graduate five seniors from the 2022 team, including Johnson, Jenna Miller, Peyton Miller, Lindley Hawks and Faith Vieira.
“They were a great group of girls the whole team could rely on,” said Reno of his seniors. “They would talk to teammates if they needed advice on how to deal with a situation and if the game started getting a little crazy, those girls can pretty much step up and get the team redirected on the path we needed.”
The coach praised the efforts of his assistant coaches and said he’s looking forward to what the team can do in 2023.
“We’re retaining our two leading goal scorers and girls with most assist, and we had some freshmen play extremely valuable minutes in crucial roles,” he said. “So next year I’ll expect their experience will make them that much better for the season. And we have some middle school girls who have some promising talent, and we’re looking forward to the summer. If they come ready to work over the summer and with the right attitude, we’re going to hopefully make another run at it.”
