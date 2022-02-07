The Madison County girls’ soccer team is off to a 3-1 start after shutting out Elbert County 8-0 Friday at home.
The girls are averaging five goals a game, while giving up 2.75 goals an outing. The team went on the road three straight outings to open the season, knocking off Winder-Barrow, 6-0; falling to Loganville, 9-0; and defeating Franklin County, 6-2.
Madison County will hit the field again Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Clarke Central at 5:30 p.m., then host Oglethorpe County at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18.
