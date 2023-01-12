Madison County’s girls’ basketball team hit the court four times over the past week and a half, putting two marks in the win column, including a victory over one of the state’s top 10 Class AAAA teams.
The Red Raiders (6-10 overall and 3-4 in Region 8-AAAA) handed Walnut Grove (12-4, 6-1) their first region loss of the year Jan. 3, defeating the Warriors, 53-41, at home.
“They (Walnut Grove) have two really good players, and they scored all but five of their points,” said Red Raider head coach Monty McClure. “I thought if we could rebound the basketball and execute against them, we would be there at the end.”
McClure said Kyrsten Watts, who tallied 10 points, “played great, probably her best game of the year.”
“The Walnut Grove game was big for us,” said the coach. “It’s good to have in your pocket, that kind of win.”
Kelsei Gresham led the way for the Red Raiders. Other scorers included Janiah Borders, 9; La’Chyna Norman, 6; Jordyn Hall, 4; Lexie Gillespie, 3; Kate Bray, 3.
McClure’s team followed that game with a tough setback at (5-12, 3-5) East Hall, falling 52-50 in overtime after the Vikings forced overtime with a late three-pointer in regulation.
McClure said East Hall is nearly a mirror image of the Red Raiders.
“The East Hall coach and I were talking before the game, and we’re almost the same team,” he said. “…Those (losing in OT) are always heartbreakers, but it was a good game.”
Nine Red Raiders got in the scorebook against East Hall. Gresham led the team with 12 points, followed by Jordyn Jones, 7; Kate Bray, 7; Hall, 6; Karsyn Daniels, 5; Borders, 5; Norman, 3; and Watts, 2.
Madison County bounced back the next night with a 59-49 win over Stephens County (3-11).
Borders was on fire Saturday, scoring 24 points and going 8-for-10 from the line.
“Janiah played outstanding,” said McClure.
She was followed by Gresham, 11; Gillespie, 9; Bray, 6; Hall, 4; Daniels, 3; Norman, 1; Marlee Brown, 1.
Madison County followed that win with a 51-35 setback at home to Cedar Shoals (5-10, 3-4).
“Tonight was a two step forward one step back kind of thing,” said McClure of the loss. “We didn’t handle the press. We didn’t make the reads we normally make and when we did they were late.”
McClure said handling pressure is a work in progress, but the team has reduced its average turnovers per game by a considerable margin since the beginning of the year.
Borders led the team with 10 points. Other scorers included Bray, 6; Norman, 5; Lily Pittman, 4; Gresham, 3; Brown, 2; and Gillespie, 2.
Madison County hosts (1-16, 0-7) Seckinger, a first-year program, Friday at 7 p.m., then travels to North Hall (11-4, 4-1) Tuesday at 6 p.m.
