Madison County girls finished fourth out of seven teams in the second-annual Athens Running Company Season Opener Saturday at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson.
Linslei Wood led the Red Raiders with a time of 24:50 and an 11th place finish. She was followed by Taylor Pruitt, 27:08.70, 24th; Mary Grace Watson, 27:33.99, 27th; Stefanie Adair, 27:49.26; Cate Stroud, 29:18.18, 38th.
(0) comments
