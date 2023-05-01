The Madison County boys’ golf team missed out on the state tournament, but the team fired a 339 at Herron Lake in the area tournament.
Brayden Culberson led the team with a 78, followed by Blake Goodroe with an 83, Matthew Ward with an 88, Ethan Czaplinksi with a 90, Eli Hancock with a 93 and Sam Cox with a 95.
Culberson missed the low medalist by three strokes.
“Although this was not what we wanted, our scores have progressed each year,” said head coach Tyler Berryman. “This is the best score we have turned in at the area tournament since I have been the head coach, and the first time we have had all six scores under 100. The commitment these guys have made to the team and sport is tremendous. Obviously, we still have work to do and have already begun planning our summer work to prepare for the spring.”
The girls’ golf team finished sixth in the area tournament.
The team shot a 304 with Carlee Brown shooting a 93, Jada Smith 101, Lily Kate Chancey 110, Abigail Andrews 112 and Kendall Petropoulos 113.
Other team members were Annabelle Pullian, Blake Thomas, Brie Deavers, Samantha England and Brenna Culberson.
“We have no seniors and should return all our golfers and are looking to add several rising ninth graders to the mix as we seek to improve on our finish at area and qualify for state next season,” said girls’ head coach Ken Morgan. “Thanks to our parents, grandparents and supporters for helping in so many ways to allow these student/athletes have an opportunity to compete on the course.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.