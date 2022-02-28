Madison County’s boys’ soccer team blanked Stephens County, 2-0, in Toccoa last Tuesday, then fell by the same margin at Jefferson Friday.
Alex Bravo and Heredy Rico-Mendoza had the goals for the Red Raiders in the winning effort against the Indians.
Madison County coach Jaylen Ware said his 2-3-2 team is making progress.
“We’re coming together,” he said. “Our chemistry is building as a team and a program as a whole. I think the main thing we have to get better at is scoring goals. We have to get better at seizing the opportunities when we get them and capitalizing. That’s the main thing we have to fix. Our defense has been pretty spectacular these past few weeks and keeping us in a lot of games.”
Ware said those performing very well on defense include Andres Bustamante, Remington Gurley, Brayden Hardegree, Gabe Carreno, John Veras. He said Tyce Kimsey has been great at goalkeeper.
The coach also praised the play of Jonah Bray.
“He (Bray) stays in the whole game and has been very consistent and valuable for us all season,” said Ware.
He said the team is awaiting the return of senior captain Edward Nido, who has been out for a couple of weeks with an injury.
“He’s expected to return soon, so that will help us,” said Ware.
Madison County travels to 4-6-1 East Hall Tuesday, then hosts 4-3-1 Flowery Branch March 8 at 7:30 p.m.
“Flowery Branch is a great program,” said Ware. “They beat us pretty handily last year and have a lot of players that play club ball. That whole Gainesville area is really good at soccer. So we’re going to have our hands full. I think the thing defensively is to just keep improving and keep us in the game, and if we can turn those opportunities into goals we’ll have a chance to win the game.”
