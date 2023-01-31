The Red Raiders have hit the milestone once again — 20 wins. Madison County’s varsity boys’ basketball team has reached that mark two years running, and there’s still plenty of basketball left to play this season.

Madison County (20-2 overall and 9-2 in Region 8-AAAA) picked up its 20th win at home Friday night, outlasting a scrappy 14-8 Chestatee squad 63-57.

