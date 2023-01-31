The Red Raiders have hit the milestone once again — 20 wins. Madison County’s varsity boys’ basketball team has reached that mark two years running, and there’s still plenty of basketball left to play this season.
Madison County (20-2 overall and 9-2 in Region 8-AAAA) picked up its 20th win at home Friday night, outlasting a scrappy 14-8 Chestatee squad 63-57.
Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird said he was proud of his guys for getting the win despite not playing their best.
“I didn’t feel like we played great, but we still won the game against a good team,” he said after the game. “We’re going to have moments like that where we have to have it and they’ve been doing that pretty much the whole year. I was proud with our grit tonight and our mental toughness, handling the emotions of not playing as well as we normally do. And that team is making it tough on us, because they’re good. We just never waivered in believing we’d get it done.”
Jay Carruth led the Red Raiders with 21 points, followed by Grant Smith with 16 and Chris Rhodes with 11. Other scorers included Mason Smith, 5; Vick Hajdu, 4; Casen Duggins, 3; and Kyle Pruitt, 3.
Last year, the Red Raiders finished the regular season with 20 wins, but then were upset in the first round of the Region 8-AAAA playoffs by Chestatee, falling short of the state playoffs despite a stellar regular season. The Red Raiders are focused on winning out in the regular season to secure as high a seed as possible in the region tournament, so they have an easier path to getting the first-round region win and a berth in the state playoffs. The Red Raiders are battling North Oconee for the one seed on their side of the sub-region.
“We’re pretty much going to have to win out,” said Bird. “The subregion games are going to determine our seeding for the region tournament. You want to always get the highest seed you can get, because that should give you a favorable matchup.”
The Red Raiders were slated to play Walnut Grove on the road Tuesday night. The team will play Cedar Shoals on the road Friday at 8:30 p.m. before closing out the regular season at home Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on “Senior Night.” Seniors Vick Hajdu, Noah Minish and Chris Rhodes will be honored.
“So proud of these seniors and what they’ve done,” said Bird. “They’ve come in our program and worked hard. They started as ninth graders and coming out of middle school and they didn’t have a ton of success as far as wins go, but by the end of their senior year, back-to-back 20-win seasons. That’s impressive. We’re super excited about what those guys have meant to our program. And looking forward to honoring them at senior night. Very proud of how they’ve represented our program and led this year.”
Team leaders in points per game entering Friday’s matchup with Chestatee were Carruth, 15.2; Mason Smith, 13.5; Grant Smith, 12.4; and Chris Rhodes, 10.3. Carruth and Rhodes lead the team in rebounds per game, with both averaging 6.5 boards per outing, followed by Mason Smith, 5.5; and Grant Smith, 5. Mason Smith leads the team in assists per game at 3.9, followed by Carruth, 3.6; and Grant Smith, 2.8. Grant Smith leads the team, averaging two steals a game, followed by Mason Smith with 1.8 per outing and Carruth with 1.4. Rhodes leads the team with 1.9 blocks per game, followed by Grant Smith, 1.3; and Mason Smith, 1.1.
