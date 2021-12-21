Madison County picked up its second win in dramatic fashion Friday at Banks County, 67-66, with Tiffany Wilson draining a game-winning basket in the closing seconds.
“We drew it up (the final play) and they stopped it, stopped our point guard from getting the ball in, but we ad-libbed and knew where we wanted to get the ball,” said coach Dan Lampe about Wilson’s winning bucket.
Madison County (2-7) fell to Banks County 65-46 at home Dec. 4, but Friday’s rematch was a different tale. The Red Raiders then blew out West Hall, 59-20, Tuesday.
“We handled the press,” said Lampe. “We had 17 total turnovers (Friday), whereas we were in the 30s the time before. Our young guards are growing up a little bit and hitting the reversal passes, not trying to dribble through everything, seeing when it’s time to dribble and not to dribble.”
The Red Raiders put on a first-half perimeter shooting clinic, draining nine first-half three-pointers, leading 22-15 after one and 43-33 at the half. Banks County (6-6) pulled two within two after the third quarter and took the lead in the final moment before Wilson hit the game winner.
Janiah Borders led the team with 18 points, followed by Kyrsten Watts with 17, including three buckets from beyond the arc. Tiffany Wilson had 12. Mallory Bates added nine, hitting three three-pointers. Kate Bray scored six points on two three-pointers. Jordyn Hall hit a three-pointer and finished with three points. Kelsie Gresham added two.
The Red Raiders traveled to the “Inferno” in Elberton the following day, falling to one of the state’s top teams, 60-28, with the Blue Devils pulling away in the first quarter, 31-12.
“I’ve played against team that are athletic, but teams with this many shot makers,” said Lampe of Elbert County (11-2). “They hit tough shots. They’re a special team. I’d be surprised if they don’t win state the next two years. They’re that good.”
Wilson led the Red Raiders with seven points, followed Borders with four; Bates with four, Karsyn Daniels, three; Hall, three; Gresham, three; Lexi Gillespie, two; and Addie Peeples, two.
Against West Hall Tuesday, the Red Raiders led 21-2 after one quarter and 38-9 at the half. Madison County repeatedly picked off Spartan passes for layup scores.
Twelve Red Raiders got in the scorebook Tuesday, with Kelsie Graham leading the way with 13 points. Other scorers included Tiffany Wilson, 10; Mallory Bates, eight; Jordan Jones, six; Kate Bray, five; Lexi Gillespie, four; Karsyn Daniels, three; Jordyn Hall, three; LaChyna Norman, two; Kyrsten Watts, two; Addie Peeples, two; and Avery Bailey, one.
Madison County is slated to face Hart County at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home.
