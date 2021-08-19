It’s gametime!
And there are some changes in store for Madison County football in 2021.
The home side has flipped, so to speak, with the Red Raider contingent now hollering for the team from new bleachers, which included a middle portion with red, backed seating, overlooked by a new press box.
Red Raider head coach Chris Smith said the program is pumped up about the renovations at the field. The former Red Raider quarterback is, too.
“It’s exciting to me, because when I played that was the home side,” he said. “Going back to that side brings home a lot of memories. It’s very exciting. The stadium is beautiful. It has totally changed the dynamics of the field. Having those back seats in the middle is very nice, something nobody else in this area has got. It’s nice having that and I think it will be exciting for fans coming into the stadium.”
And before play begins this year, Red Raiders of yesteryear will be enshrined in a new “Circle of Honor” in a Friday-night ceremony.
“I think to honor those who have played in the past who have accomplished some things here is a good thing,” said Smith. “It brings back interest in the program and the community. It’s always good when you can honor those who came before you who laid the foundation for what you’re able to do right now.”
Of course, the real focus will be what happens after kickoff. And there’s a new man calling the plays this year, Tim Taylor, who is the Red Raiders’ new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
“He coached at Commerce the last three years,” said Smith. “I actually tried to hire him four years ago and was not able to land him. Commerce offered him before we did.”
Smith said Taylor has a great offensive mind and he’s excited to work with him.
“He’s a very good coach, extremely intelligent,” said Smith. “He’s been coaching option football for 35 years, so he has a great grasp on this offense. And it also gives me an opportunity to be a head coach and to be able to manage the entire game and not get tied in to just the offensive side of the ball. It takes a lot off me and with practice responsibilities. He takes care of getting all the offensive stuff done and planned out, which takes a huge load off me. It’s been really good having him come on.”
The coaching staff has also welcomed Brooks Gayton from Cartersville as the defensive line coach.
“He’s a really good coach and we’re excited about him,” said Smith.
The coach said the team had a good summer of preparations.
“We pretty much got our entire offense installed, everything we’re doing,” he said. “We’re still triple option, which is not a change, but as far as how we are calling things and different tags is a lot different than what we were doing. It’s a little more complicated. We have what we call ‘fixers.’ The tags for us are what we call fixers. So we have things that fix problems that the defense tries to throw at us. We were able to get all that stuff in over the summer. I think we got a lot accomplished over the summer.”
Madison County, which finished 3-7 last year, competed with other schools over the summer, too.
“We’ve had some throwing seven-on-seven deals with Franklin and Elbert and Banks, and did very well in those competitions,” said Smith. “We went down to Greene County for a padded camp July 19-20 and I was very pleased with what we did there at that padded camp. We competed against Greene, Athens Academy, Walnut Grove and Lakeside Evans. And we did some really good things, had an opportunity to get some good looks at kids with pads on and to see how they’ll respond to certain situations and did some good things on both sides of the ball.”
LAKE HARTWELL SCRIMMAGE
The Red Raiders went to Hart County Saturday evening for a showdown with two South Carolina schools in the Lake Hartwell Gridiron Classic. Madison County downed Seneca and Palmetto in two-quarter showdowns, 20-14, and 21-0. The Red Raiders racked up 425 total yards of offense in the four quarters, with 336 on the ground and 89 through the air with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Madison County found the end zone six times.
“I thought our backs ran the ball hard,” said Smith. “We were able to spread the ball around, had a lot of different players touch the ball. We were able to throw the ball around a little bit. I thought both of our quarterbacks did well. Defensively, I thought we did some good things. We flew around to the ball well for the most part. From the secondary to the linebackers to the D line, I thought we did some good things. Got to do a better job of wrapping up. We didn’t wrap up well in certain situations.”
SCOUTING HABERSHAM
Smith and fellow coaches scouted Habersham Central, the Red Raiders’ Friday night opponent Aug. 6. Smith said Habersham, which finished 6-5 last year and topped Madison County 27-6 in last year’s opener in Mt. Airy, executes well on the field and is a good-looking group with more depth on the sideline than Madison County will have. He said they run the spread and are starting a young quarterback, a sophomore.
“They’re going to try to establish the run and we need to force them to try to win it in the air, make them try to beat us with a sophomore quarterback,” he said.
ON THE FIELD
The Red Raiders will rely on a number of players to play on both sides of the ball in 2021. Starting across the front on the offensive line are Eli Akins at tackle, Braxton Waller at guard, Drew Brown at center, Vincente Abarca at guard and Ethan Bond at tackle.
“They’re going to be a key to our success,” said Smith.
Cooper Brown and Camden Smith will both alternate time at quarterback and halfback.
Stephen Brooks and Victor Hajdu will be the wideouts, with Zane Milz and Ty Chappell splitting time at a halfback position. Casen and Charley Duggins will also get time at halfback.
“Fullback will be a three-headed monster,” said Smith, who anticipates Tyler Wright, Trey Slayton and Zahmerius Shiflet all getting time. “So we’ll have a rotating system there just to give them some rest for defense.”
On defense, Shiflet and Waller will play the ends, with Akins and Wyatt Morris backing them up. Jaylon Thomas will play noseguard, with Waller and Abarca backing him up.
“We really don’t want to have to take him out,” said Smith of Thomas. “He’s going to focus on one side ball.”
Hajdu, Wright and Chappell are the linebackers, with CJ Hunter and Brooks serving as backups. Camden Smith and Milz will play the corners, with Brown at free safety and Slayton at strong safety.
“We just got to find some kids that will step up and want to take a spot so we can create some depth on both sides of the ball,” said Smith.
The coach said Logan McClure and Remington Gurley are battling for the kicking spot, and he said he may use one for kickoffs and the other for PATs and field goals. Akins, Chappell and Bryson Drake are in the mix at punter.
Roster
1 Ty Chappell Sr. RB/LB
2 CJ Hunter Jr. FB/DE
3 Camden Smith So. QB/DB
4 Jake Solomon Jr. WR/DB
5 Colin Toll Sr. WR/LB
6 Zahmerius Shiflet Sr. FB/DE
7 Cole Hillsman Jr. QB/DB
8 Casen Duggins So. RB/DB
9 Lamon Chapman Sr. RB/DL
10 Carson Craig Fr. QB/LB
11 Victor Hajdu Jr. WR/DB
12 Logan McClure Sr. WR/DB
13 Stephen Brooks Sr. WR/LB
14 Cooper Brown Sr. QB/DB
15 Joshua Strickland So. WR/DE
16 Blake Ledford So. RB/DB
17 Trey Slayton Sr. RB/DB
18 Breeze Scoggins Sr. TE/DE
19 Remington Gurley Jr. K
20 Jacob Beusse So. RB/S
21 Charley Duggins Jr. RB/DB
22 Jake Ramsey Jr. RB/LB
23 AJ Reid Jr. WR/DB
24 Zane Milz Jr. RB/LB
25 Zach Esters So. WR/DB
26 Curion Hyche Fr. FB/LB
27 Bryson Drake So. FB/LB
28 Re’Ontae Varnum So. RB/LB
29 Quentin Turner Jr. FB/LB
30 Casen Duggins So. RB/LB
32 Colton Stevens So. WR/LB
33 Aiden Archer Fr. QB/LB
34 Caleb Posey Sr. FB/LB
35 Tyler Wright Sr. FB/LB
36 De’Antonio Davis Fr. RB/DB
37 Charlie Doster So. FB/DB
38 Peyton Ownbey Fr. WR/DB
39 Joshua Strickland So. WR/DB
40 Mason Johnson So. FB/LB
41 Aleister Mielke Fr. WR/DB
42 Jaiden Grant Jr. FB/DL
43 Jaiden Hanson Fr. WR/DB
44 Rydge Dudley Fr. WR/DB
45 Reid Dudley Fr. WR/DB
46 Zakhari Shiflet So. FB/LB
47 Walker Scogin So. QB/DL
50 Braxton Waller So. OL/DL
51 Vincente Abarca Sr. OL/DL
52 Justin Smith Fr. OL/DL
53 Eli Akins Sr. OL/DL
55 Jaylon Thomas Jr. OL/DL
57 Christian Feener Sr. OL/DL
58 Wyatt Morris So. OL/DL
59 Chris Cornejo So. OL/DL
60 Walker Simmons So. OL/DL
65 Nolan Russell Fr. OL/DL
66 Drew Brown Sr. OL/DL
71 Ethan Bond Sr. OL/DL
72 John Price So. OL/DL
73 Deshaun Johnson So. OL/DL
74 Brady Collier Jr. OL/DL
75 Toby House So. OL/DL
76 Will Huntsinger So. OL/DL
78 Jacob Pierce So. OL/DL
79 Tyler Longe Fr. OL/DL
81 Razi Momin So. WR/DB
82 Grayson Hix Fr. WR/LB
89 Aiden Scarpello Fr. WR/DB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.