A taste of sweetness — Red Raider boys’ and girls’ netters have a bit of that as they head to the “Sweet 16” in the Class AAAA state tournament.
Boy squads advanced with ease Monday over Fayette County, with the guys winning 4-0 and the girls winning 3-0. The teams will travel to Central Carroll High School for round two of state action Thursday.
“We went in as the underdogs as a three seed playing a two seed,” said Red Raider head coach Keith Strickland. “In this situation you don't really know what to expect from the other team. Each player/position just has to go on court and play their game and stay focused and consistent.”
With only seven courts available, the matches started with all the singles and the number-one boys’ doubles. All of the singles for boys and girls got off to a quick start, grabbing the first set to put the pressure on Fayette.
The boys made quick work as Mason Smith finished 6-0, 6-0 at number two singles. Paul Westmoreland won at number-three singles won 6-0, 6-1 and Landon Hall/Evan Thomas won at number-one doubles, 6-0, 6-1, clinching the win for Madison County. Tate Bennett was up a 6-0, 4-1 when the match was clinched.
As the girls’ doubles teams took the court, the Madison County singles players were already working on winning the second sets.
“Hayley Daniels at number-one singles looked to have the toughest opponent as we had scouted her records online and found that she was a seasoned tournament player,” said Strickland. “This didn't seem to phase Hayley as she dispatched her opponent at love in the second set to win her line (6-3, 6-0).”
Jamie Dixon at number-two singles followed with a straight-set win, 6-1, 6-3. Both doubles teams had already gone up a set and were leading in the second when Reagan Dobbs cliched the team win at number three singles, 6-2, 6-2.
“All of our players played with focus and determination,” said Strickland. “I'm very proud of how they played and represented MCHS. Each one has worked hard and improved over the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.