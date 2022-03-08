Madison County netters slammed their way past two more teams this past week, with both boys and girls squads downing Morgan County and Chestatee.
The guys beat Morgan County March 2, 3-2, with Mason Smith winning, 6-1, 6-0, at number-two singles; Landon Hall and Evan Thomas downing their number-one doubles opponents, 6-2, 6-3; and Paul Westmoreland and Grant Smith winning, 6-4, 6-0, at number-two doubles.
The boys then blanked Chestatee the following day, 5-0, with all three singles players — Tate Bennett, Smith and Brice Beck — winning by a 6-0, 6-0 margin. Both doubles teams won their matches, 6-2, 6-3.
The Red Raider girls defeated Morgan County, 4-1, with Reagan Dobbs winning at number-two singles, 6-4, 6-3; and Addison Peeples defeating her number-three singles opponent, 7-6 (5), 7-5. The number-one doubles team of Karsyn Daniels and Katie Dixon beat their opponents, 6-2, 6-3, while the number-two doubles team of Reece Williams and Zyana Hall won, 6-1, 6-4.
The girls then shut out Chestatee the following day, 5-0, with number-one singles player Lexie Gillespie winning, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Dobbs winning at two singles, 6-0, 6-0; and Williams winning at number three singles, 6-0, 6-0. Daniels and Dixon won 6-0, 6-1 at number-one singles, while Peeples and Avery Bailey beat their number-two doubles opponents, 6-0, 6-0.
Madison County is slated to face Cedar Shoals at home Tuesday, then host North Oconee Thursday and Prince Avenue Monday, March 14, before traveling to East Hall the following day.
