Three girls from Madison County High School — Jesse James, Paris Drake, and Marlena Garmon — recently competed in the USA Powerlifting (USAPL) Georgia State Powerlifting Championships.
Each took home gold in their age and weight divisions. James set the state bench press record for her age and weight with a 132-lb. bench at the age of 15. She finished the day with person records (PR) in all three lifts, with a squat of 226 lbs. and deadlift of 226 lbs.
Drake not only took home gold in her division, but she also competed in the open division with adults and took home bronze in the under 63 kilograms weight class at the age of 17.
She finished her day with a nearly two times body weight PR on deadlift with a lift of 244 pounds. She had a squat of 226 lbs. and bench press of 143 lbs.
Garmon finished the day setting state records for her age and weight on squat, deadlift, and total, wrapping the day up with a 254 pound deadlift and a 612 pound total. She had a bench of 127 lbs. and squad of 232 lbs.
“These ladies have worked hard to earn the titles of state champions and national qualifiers,” said coach Kyle Cooper.
